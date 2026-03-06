Motorola Edge 70 Fusion with 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC launched in India: Price, specs and more

Motorola has launched its latest mid-premium phone, the Edge 70 fusion, in India with a massive 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, 50MP primary sensor and fabric finish design. The new device is priced in the sub- ₹30,000 segment where it will take on the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 5, Realme P4 Pro and iQOO Neo 10R.

Here's everything you need to know about the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion price: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is priced at ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant, and ₹32,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB configuration.

As part of the launch offers, Motorola is providing a ₹2,000 instant bank discount on HDFC and Axis credit cards or a flat ₹2,000 exchange bonus, bringing the effective prices down to ₹24,999, ₹27,999, and ₹30,999, respectively.

Motorola is also offering free access to the Google Gemini Pro Plan for 18 months, worth ₹35,100 on the purchase of Edge 70 Fusion.

The Edge 70 Fusion will go on sale Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores from 12noon on 12th March. The device comes in three Pantone-curated colour variants: Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette

Variant Launch Price First Sale Offers Net Effective Price 8GB + 128GB ₹ 26,999 ₹ 2,000 Bank/Exchange Discount + No Cost EMI + Free Gemini Pro Plan (18 months) ₹ 24,999 8GB + 256GB ₹ 29,999 ₹ 2,000 Bank/Exchange Discount + No Cost EMI + Free Gemini Pro Plan (18 months) ₹ 27,999 12GB + 256GB ₹ 32,999 ₹ 2,000 Bank/Exchange Discount + No Cost EMI + Free Gemini Pro Plan (18 months) ₹ 30,999

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion specifications: Motorola Edge 70 fusion features a 6.78-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The screen comes with HDR10+ support, 10-bit colour depth, and the display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i. On the durability front, the edge 70 fusion boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust protection, meaning it should be able to withstand high-pressure water jets as well as full submersion under water. It also passes 16 tests for MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

Under the hood, the Edge 70 Fusion is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It also features a 4473mm² vapor chamber for improved cooling.

Motorola Edge 70 fusion Display 6.78-inch Super HD AMOLED (2772 x 1272), 144Hz, HDR10+ Rear Camera 50MP primary (Sony LYTIA 710, OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide/macro Front Camera 32MP Battery & Charging 7000mAh, 68W wired fast charging Software Android 16 (Hello UI) Durability IP68, IP69, MIL-STD-810H Weight 193g

The Edge 70 fusion runs on Hello UI based on Android 16 with a promise of 3 OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. The device is packed with a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery and comes with 68W TurboPower wired fast charging.

In the optics department, the Edge 70 Fusion features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary shooter with OIS and an advanced f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view that also doubles as a macro lens. On the front is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone comes with support for 4K 30fps video recording from both the rear and selfie shooters