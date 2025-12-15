Motorola Edge 70 launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip: Price, specifications and more

Motorola has expanded its Edge smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 70. The new model sits in the premium mid-range segment and brings a focus on design, durability, fast charging and artificial intelligence features.

Price and availability in India The Motorola Edge 70 is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India for the single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Buyers can also avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount through select bank card offers.

The handset will be sold via Flipkart, the Motorola India website and authorised offline retail stores across the country. It is available in three Pantone-certified colour options: Bronze Green, Gadget Grey and Lily Pad.

Display, design and durability Motorola has equipped the Edge 70 with a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and delivers up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and supports Dolby Vision as well as HDR10+ content.

In terms of build, the smartphone features an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and measures just 5.99mm in thickness, while weighing around 159g. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification.

Performance and software support Powering the Motorola Edge 70 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI on top.

Motorola has confirmed that the device will receive three major Android version updates and four years of security patches. The handset also comes with a suite of Moto AI features, including Next Move, Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention 2.0, Remember This with Recall and Co-pilot.

Camera capabilities On the photography front, the Motorola Edge 70 sports a triple rear camera setup housed in a square-shaped module. The system is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a three-in-one light sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone offers a 50-megapixel front camera. The device supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and includes AI-powered features such as AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot and AI Photo Enhancement.

Battery and charging The Edge 70 is backed by a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to 31 hours of continuous video playback. Charging options include 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, positioning the phone as one of the more versatile offerings in its segment.