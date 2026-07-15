Motorola Edge 70 Max launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,100mAh battery: Check price, specs and launch offers

Motorola Edge 70 Max has launched in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 7,100mAh battery, 2K AMOLED display, 90W fast charging and up to 12GB RAM. Check price, offers and full specifications.

Aman Gupta
Updated15 Jul 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Motorola Edge 70 Max comes with a 7,100mAh battery
Motorola Edge 70 Max comes with a 7,100mAh battery

Motorola has expanded its Edge lineup in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Maxx. The new Motorola device is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and comes with a large 7,100mAh silicon-carbon battery, a Quad HD+ AMOLED display.

Here's everything you need to know about the Edge 70 Max.

Motorola Edge 70 Max price:

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is priced at 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

As part of the launch offers, Motorola is offering up to 5,000 instant bank discount or 5,000 exchange bonus, bringing the effective price down to 49,999 and 54,999, respectively. The Lenovo sub-brand is also offering up to 18 months no-cost EMI on select bank cards.

VariantLaunch priceEffective price*
8GB + 256GB 54,999 49,999
12GB + 256GB 59,999 54,999

Motorola Edge 70 Max specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Max features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 10-bit colours, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and up to 7,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and carries Pantone Validated colour and SkinTone certifications.

The latest Motorola device also comes with IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. The Edge 70 Max also packs a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, eSIM support, an in-display fingerprint scanner

The phone comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. Motorola has also included a 5,500mm² vapour chamber cooling system with liquid metal thermal gel for improved heat management during gaming and running demanding tasks.

For optics, the Edge 70 Max sports a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera that also doubles as a macro shooter, and a dedicated light sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K videos.

The phone packs a 7,100mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W TurboPower wired charging, 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, and 5W reverse wired charging.

The phone runs Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UX on top and is promised to receive three years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

FeatureDetails
Display6.8-inch Quad HD+ (1440×3168) Extreme AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, up to 7,000 nits
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
GPUAdreno with hardware ray tracing
RAM8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage256GB UFS 4.1
Rear cameras50MP Sony LYTIA 710 (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide/macro + light sensor
Front camera32MP
Battery7,100mAh silicon-carbon
Charging90W wired, 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless, 5W reverse wired
OSAndroid 16
DurabilityIP68, IP69, MIL-STD-810H
AudioDual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C, eSIM
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock
ColoursPantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow, Pantone Ice Melt
Software support3 Android OS upgrades, 5 years of security updates

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeTechnologyGadgetsMotorola Edge 70 Max launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,100mAh battery: Check price, specs and launch offers
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.