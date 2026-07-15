Motorola Edge 70 Max launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,100mAh battery: Check price, specs and launch offers

Motorola has expanded its Edge lineup in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Maxx. The new Motorola device is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and comes with a large 7,100mAh silicon-carbon battery, a Quad HD+ AMOLED display.

Here's everything you need to know about the Edge 70 Max.

Motorola Edge 70 Max price: The Motorola Edge 70 Max is priced at ₹54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

As part of the launch offers, Motorola is offering up to ₹5,000 instant bank discount or ₹5,000 exchange bonus, bringing the effective price down to ₹49,999 and ₹54,999, respectively. The Lenovo sub-brand is also offering up to 18 months no-cost EMI on select bank cards.

Variant Launch price Effective price* 8GB + 256GB ₹ 54,999 ₹ 49,999 12GB + 256GB ₹ 59,999 ₹ 54,999

Motorola Edge 70 Max specifications The Motorola Edge 70 Max features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 10-bit colours, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and up to 7,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and carries Pantone Validated colour and SkinTone certifications.

The latest Motorola device also comes with IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. The Edge 70 Max also packs a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, eSIM support, an in-display fingerprint scanner

The phone comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. Motorola has also included a 5,500mm² vapour chamber cooling system with liquid metal thermal gel for improved heat management during gaming and running demanding tasks.

For optics, the Edge 70 Max sports a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera that also doubles as a macro shooter, and a dedicated light sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K videos.

The phone packs a 7,100mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W TurboPower wired charging, 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, and 5W reverse wired charging.

The phone runs Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UX on top and is promised to receive three years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.