Motorola launched the Edge 70 Neo in India on November 24, 2026, expanding its smartphone portfolio with a new mid-range offering. Equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the smartphone has a 144 Hz AMOLED display and a 7,000 mAh battery. It's targeting buyers who want a big screen, extended battery life, and sound hardware.
The Motorola Edge 70 Neo comes with a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option at ₹40,999. The company is offering a launch discount up to ₹6,000, which means the effective price is ₹34,999 for a limited period. The smartphone will be available for sale in India, starting from December 1, 2026, at 12 PM, across various Flipkart stores, Motorola's official website and retailers including Reliance Digital.
Motorola Edge 70 Neo comes in four colours: PANTONE Mountain View, Milky Blue, Grey Lilac and Sage. The company has also launched various finishes such as acetate-inspired, leather-inspired and silk-inspired.
Customers can benefit from a flat discount of ₹3,000 and an extra ₹3,000 bank offer. Now the effective price comes down to ₹34,999.
The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2,772 x 1,272 pixels. The panel supports a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and a claimed peak brightness of 5,200 nits. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The device boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage under the hood. It runs Android 16 out of the box. Motorola promises three major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.
The Edge 70 Neo's primary camera is a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710, which has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4K video recording capabilities. It also gets a 2MP macro camera and a dedicated light sensor. There is a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls at the front.
The smartphone is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 45W TurboPower wired charging. It also supports 7.5W reverse-wired charging and bypass charging. Other features include a 4,466 mm² vapour-chamber cooling system, an IP64 rating and MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The device weighs 204 grams and measures 8.49 mm thick.