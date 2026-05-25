Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India launch date set, 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 camera, colour variants revealed

Motorola has confirmed that it is planning to launch yet another member in its mid-range Edge 70 lineup. The company has confirmed the launch date for Edge 70 Pro+ while also noting that the device will be available to buy from Flipkart, Motorola's own website and retail outlets.

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ launch date:

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will launch in India on 4th June, 2026. The phone has been showcased in thee colour options: satin-luxe finish, sculpted wood finish, twill-inspired finish. Motorola has also confirmed that the phone will come with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens while having support for up to 50x zoom.

The Edge 70 Pro+ is also confirmed to come with a 50MP Sony LYTIA-710 primary shooter with OIS support.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ expected specs:

If leaks are to be expected, the Edge 70 Pro+ could be a rebranded version of the Edge 70 Pro which was launched earlier in the year.

If this turns out to be true, we could see the phone pack a 6.8-inch 1.5K pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 5,200 nits of peak brightness. The phone could also come with support for IP68 and IP69 watr and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes

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There could also be an AI Key on the Edge 70 Pro+ which could be an Action button like multi-function key that we have seen on plenty of other smartphones before from OnePlus, Nothing and Oppo.

On the performance front, the Edge 70 Pro+ could pack a Mediatek Dimensity 8500 Exreme processor while having support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

As for the optics, the phone could feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA710 primary shooter, 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front could be a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone could come wtih a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W of wired fast charging and 15W of wireless charging. The phone will pack a very similar design to the other Motorola devices in the past with the Motorola logo in the middle and the squarish camera module on the top left corner. The device is said to weigh just 190g.

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Category Expected specifications Display 6.8-inch 1.5K pOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme RAM & Storage LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA710 primary sensor + 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens + 50MP ultra-wide angle lens Front Camera 50MP selfie shooter Battery 6,500mAh Charging 90W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging Durability IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance Design Curved display, Motorola logo at centre, squarish camera module on top-left Special Features AI Key with multi-function support similar to an Action Button Weight 190g Software/AI Motorola AI features expected Colours/Finishes Satin-luxe finish, sculpted wood finish, twill-inspired finish

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ price:

Motorola hasn't previously launched a Pro+ device previously so its hard to gauge the pricing of the phone just yet. However, since the phone still comes in the Edge series, one can safely assume it to be coming in the sub- ₹50,000 bracket.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in