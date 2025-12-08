Motorola Edge 70 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, triple 50MP cameras to launch in India on 15 December

Motorola has confirmed that its latest mid-range device, the Edge 70, will be making its debut in India on 15 December. The company has also confirmed the colour variants of the new device along with some other key features.

The Lenovo sub-brand has also confirmed that the Edge 70 will be available to buy on Flipkart, Motorola’s own website, and retail stores.

Motorola Edge 70: What’s confirmed so far Motorola Edge 70 will feature a similar design to other models in the Edge series, with a squiricle camera module and a vegan leather back. The phone will feature a thickness of just 5.99mm, putting it in the territory of recent slim phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge and Tecno Pova Slim.

The Edge 70 will come with a triple 50 camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front shooter is said to be a 50MP quad pixel camera for selfies and video calls. Motorola says the Edge 70 will support 4K 60fps video recording from all three cameras.

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 70 will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, the Edge 70 has also been confirmed to come with Dolby Atmos support and military-grade MIL-STD-810H protection.

The phone will come with an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand being submerged in 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes, along with cold and hot water jets from any direction. The Edge 70 will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection for the front glass and will be available in Lily Pad, Gadget Grey, and Bronze Green colour options.

The Edge 70 will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone will run on Motorola’s Hello UI based on Android 16, and the company is promising three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

In terms of AI features, Motorola says the phone will come with support for Circle to Search, Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor. The phone will also support Smart Connect 3.0, meaning users will be able to mirror their phone on a PC or open YouTube on their smart TV.