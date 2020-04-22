Smartphone maker Motorola today announced its first flagship-class smartphone in four years. The devices, Motorola Edge and Edge+, have curved screens and modern features and will start selling in the United States from May 14. The company said it’s going to announced availability and pricing for India soon.

Much like most flagships today, the Edge+ also runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G connectivity. The Motorola Edge though uses the Snapdragon 765 chipset, which means it delivers lower processing power but retains 5G connectivity. The Edge also has a 64MP camera on the back, alongside two other cameras with 16MP and 8MP sensors. The 8MP sensor also has a telephoto lens, which will be used for portrait mode photos.

On the other hand, the Edge+ uses a 108MP camera on the back, but retains the 16MP and 8MP cameras from the Edge.

The two phones look very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships with curved edges, which Motorola calls the “Endless Edge". They have an “Edge Touch" feature which provides “new ways to interact with your device". While it’s unclear how the edge screen will work, it’s likely that this is an iteration of Samsung’s Edge screen and features that come with it. The screens also have a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a feature that other smartphone makers have adopted recently. The Edge+ runs on a 5000 mAh battery, while the Edge has a slightly smaller 4500 mAh unit inside.

Speaking of features that are in the flagship range, Motorola also chose a similar pricing for the phone. The Edge+ starts at $999 in the US, while the pricing for the Edge is yet to be announced.

While the Edge and Edge+ don’t push the boundaries in terms of smartphone technology, they’re significant because Motorola hasn’t launched a flagship-class phone since the Moto Z back in 2016. The company recently launched a reimagined Moto Razr smartphone, with a foldable screen but has been criticized for failing to meet expectations with the device.

The Moto Razr is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 in India and it competes against phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Share Via