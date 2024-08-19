Motorola G45 5G key specs revealed ahead of July 21 India launch: Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, 5,000 mAh battery and more
Motorola will launch the G45 5G, a budget smartphone, in India on August 21. Key specs include a 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, and dual cameras. It will have 4GB/8GB RAM options and run on Android 14-based Hello UI.
Motorola is all set to launch its latest budget smartphone in India under the G series, Motorola G45 5G on August 21. However, even prior to the official launch of the smartphone, the Lenovo sub-brand has revealed much of the key details of the new device including display, processor, camera and storage options.