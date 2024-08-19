Motorola will launch the G45 5G, a budget smartphone, in India on August 21. Key specs include a 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, and dual cameras. It will have 4GB/8GB RAM options and run on Android 14-based Hello UI.

Motorola is all set to launch its latest budget smartphone in India under the G series, Motorola G45 5G on August 21. However, even prior to the official launch of the smartphone, the Lenovo sub-brand has revealed much of the key details of the new device including display, processor, camera and storage options.

Motorola G45 5G specifications: Motorola G45 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.5-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will also be paired with Dolby Atmos certification to enhance the audio listening experience. Without going into detail about all the bands, Motorola says the G45 5G will come with support for 13 5G bands.

Much like other Motorola phones launched this year, the G85 5G will feature a vegan leather finish on the back and will be available in 3 colourways. There will be a punch hole style notch on the front and the phone will come with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Optics-wise, the Motorola G45 5G will feature a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary sensor (perhaps a 2MP depth sensor). There will also be a 16MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The device will operate on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, essentially a rebranded Snapdragon 695, introduced in 2021 and featured in budget phones such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. The G45 5G will offer two storage configurations: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Additionally, it will support a RAM boost of up to 16GB.