Motorola has increased the competition in the budget smartphone segment with the launch of its latest 5G phone, Moto G45 5G. The new Moto device is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and packs a 5,000 mAh battery and a 50MP rear camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moto G45 5G price: Moto G45 5G is priced at ₹10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹12,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It comes in three colourways: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green and Viva Magenta.

However, Motorola is also offering a ₹1,000 instant discount on payments made using Axis and IDFC First bank cards, taking the effective price to ₹9,999 and 10,999, respectively.

Moto G45 5G specifications: Moto G45 5G features a 6.45 inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display can offer a peak brightness of 500 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip based on a 6nm process and is paired with Adreno 619GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Moto G45 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It comes with Android 14 out of the box with Motoroloa UX skin on top. Motorola has promised an year of OS update and 3 years of security patches with this device.