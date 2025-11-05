Motorola G67 Power 5G smartphone launched in India: Here’s everything you need to know

Motorola launched its G67 Power 5G smartphone in India on Wednesday, 5 November. As per Motorola’s official website, the phone is currently available in three colours: Pantone parachute purple, Pantone blue curacao and Pantone cilantro.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the 2.4 GHz, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. The dual sim handset offers 8 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt memory and 7000 mAh battery.

It comes with a 6.7-inch display with full HD+ resolution, a 50MP camera and an IP64 water-resistant design.

The listed price of the phone is ₹15,999 on Flipkart, for the cheapest variant, with 128 GB memory. The phone will be made available in stores from 12 November.

Motorola G67: Camera setup, long-lasting battery The camera features are an attractive part of the latest Motorola model as, apart from the 50MP rear camera, it also has a 32MP front camera. Both support UHD/FHD (30fps) video playback. Also, 4K video recording is enabled for all four cameras in the phone.

Another impressive feature to note in Motorola G67 is its 7000 mAh battery that is likely to last a very long time. The Motorola website says that the phone has the feature of fast charge, supporting 30W charging.

The presence of dual sim slots is a big plus as it allows users to have two different network providers. This gives the choice to choose the faster network depending upon the areas. The power button also has the fingerprint sensor, which adds an additional security layer.

One USB 2.0 C-type port is available. The body is made with vegan leather, adding a touch of elegance to a relatively non-expensive phone. The dimensions of the phone are 166.23x76.5x8.6mm and it weighs 210 grams, making it relatively light.

Motorola also claims that the phone is built tough and can survive sudden splashes of water, exposure to dust, and the occasional fall.

Out of the box, the phone comes with the Android 15 operating system, which will be upgraded to Android 16, according to fonearena.com. Also, the company has promised three years of security updates.

FAQs What is the price of the phone? The starting price of the phone is ₹15,999, on Flipkart. Variants with greater memory will be costlier.

When will the phone be available in the stores? While the phone was launched in India on Wednesday, it will hit the stores on November 12.

Where to buy Motorola G67? Customers can purchase it from Flipkart, Motorola’s official website and offline stores.