Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 20 Fusion in India. The device features a quad camera setup with the primary lens being a 108MP unit. The phone also comes with an AMOLED display and a MediaTek chipset which provides 5G connectivity.

The device has been priced at ₹21,499 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹22,999.

The device will sell via Flipkart from 27 August. The device will be made available in two colours: Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite.

The device is powered by MediaTek 800U chipset which is paired with 128GB of internal storage.

The device comes with an AMOLED display that features a fast refresh rate of 90Hz and a FullHD+ resolution.

In terms of optics, the device gets a triple camera setup. The primary lens is a 108MP unit along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 32MP unit.

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery unit and it weighs 185gm. It also supports 13 5G bands.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.