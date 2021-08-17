Motorola launches Edge 20 Fusion with 108MP camera. Price, other details1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2021, 12:32 PM IST
- Moto Edge 20 Fusion comes with two RAM variants. Buyers can either get a 6GB variant or an 8GB variant
Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 20 Fusion in India. The device features a quad camera setup with the primary lens being a 108MP unit. The phone also comes with an AMOLED display and a MediaTek chipset which provides 5G connectivity.
The device has been priced at ₹21,499 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹22,999.
The device will sell via Flipkart from 27 August. The device will be made available in two colours: Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite.
The device is powered by MediaTek 800U chipset which is paired with 128GB of internal storage.
The device comes with an AMOLED display that features a fast refresh rate of 90Hz and a FullHD+ resolution.
In terms of optics, the device gets a triple camera setup. The primary lens is a 108MP unit along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 32MP unit.
The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery unit and it weighs 185gm. It also supports 13 5G bands.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!