OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Motorola launches Edge 20 Fusion with 108MP camera. Price, other details

Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 20 Fusion in India. The device features a quad camera setup with the primary lens being a 108MP unit. The phone also comes with an AMOLED display and a MediaTek chipset which provides 5G connectivity. 

The device has been priced at 21,499 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 22,999. 

The device will sell via Flipkart from 27 August. The device will be made available in two colours: Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite. 

The device is powered by MediaTek 800U chipset which is paired with 128GB of internal storage. 

The device comes with an AMOLED display that features a fast refresh rate of 90Hz and a FullHD+ resolution.

In terms of optics, the device gets a triple camera setup. The primary lens is a 108MP unit along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 32MP unit.   

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery unit and it weighs 185gm. It also supports 13 5G bands. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout