Motorola launched two new smartphones in India . The company launched the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power. The phones will be sold via Flipkart.

The Moto G10 Power has been priced at ₹9,999 for the variant with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM. The Moto G30 will be available with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price of ₹10,999.

The first sale of Moto G70 will be conducted on Flipkart on 17 March at 12 PM. The Moto G10 Power will go on its first sale on 16 March via Flipkart at 12 PM.

The Moto G10 Power comes with a 6000mAh battery and will be powered by Snapdragon 460. The device comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution. The phone features a quad camera setup with a 48MP primary lens.

The Moto G30 is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and houses a 5000mAh battery pack. The phone comes with quad-camera setup along with a primary camera that houses a 64MP lens. The phone features a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz display.

The 5000mAh battery also supports 20W fast charging. The phone comes with stock Android.





