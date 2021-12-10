Motorola today launched Moto G51 5G in India. The phone is available on Flipkart at ₹14,999 and the sale will start on 16 December. Motorola had already launched Moto G51 5G in Europe last month.

The smartphone will have two colour options(Indigo Blue and Bright Silver) in India and will be sold through Flipkart. The weight of the smartphone is 208 grams.

Motorola Moto G51 5G is the world's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC. The smartphone has a water-repellent design, comes with Dolby Atmos support, and has a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for password-less unlocking

8GB RAM:

It boots Android 11 and comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage onboard. It is still unclear what trims the smartphone will be available in India.

5,000 mAh battery:

The Moto G51 5G packs a 6.8" 120Hz FullHD LCD and ships with a 5,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 10W. Work and play for over a day without worrying about recharging thanks to a 5000 mAh battery.

View Full Image Backgrounds are blurred automatically by the adjustable depth sensor

Four Cameras:

The Moto G51 5G comes with a total of four cameras - a 13MP selfie shooter inside the punch hole (16MP on the Chinese model), with the 50MP primary camera on the rear joined by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units.

Some of the other features include, brightness and image quality are automatically improved in low-light settings, letting you preview your perfect shot. Turn snapshots into professional-looking portraits. Backgrounds are blurred automatically by the adjustable depth sensor. Bring more details out of the dark and take vivid photos on both the rear and selfie cameras, according to the company. The camera also features a portrait mode

