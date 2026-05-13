Motorola launches Razr Fold in India with dual AMOLED displays, price starts at ₹1,49,999

Motorola has finally launched its first ever notebook style foldable in India, the motorola razr fold. Apart from the foldable, the Lenovo sub-brand has also introduced the moto buds 2 plus wireless earbuds, which feature audio tuning by Bose.

Motorola Razr Fold price: The motorola razr fold starts at a price of ₹1,49,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The higher-end variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at ₹1,59,999, while the FIFA Edition (16GB + 512GB) costs ₹1,69,999.

The company is also offering a flat ₹10,000 instant bank discount or a ₹10,000 exchange bonus, bringing the effective starting price of the foldable down to ₹1,39,999.

Meanwhile, the moto buds 2 plus are priced at ₹5,999. As part of the launch offers, Motorola is offering a flat ₹1,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price of the earbuds to ₹4,999.

Variant Price motorola razr fold (12GB RAM + 256GB) ₹ 1,49,999 motorola razr fold (16GB RAM + 512GB) ₹ 1,59,999 motorola razr fold FIFA Edition (16GB + 512GB) ₹ 1,69,999 moto buds 2 plus ₹ 5,999

Motorola Razr Fold specifications: Display The motorola razr fold features a 6.6-inch LTPO extreme AMOLED external display with a 165Hz refresh rate which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3.

The phone unfolds to reveal an 8.1-inch 2K extreme AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,200 nits. Motorola says that the Razr Fold coms with an aircraft-grade steel hinge with titanium reinforcement to improve structural stability of the device.

As for the durability ratings, the phone comes with IP48 and IP49 rating for water and dust resistance.

Performance and battery

The Razr Fold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is the same SoC seen on the Motorola Signature (Review) that was launched by the company earlier this year. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on Hello UI based on Android 16, with the company promising seven years of operating system and security updates.

The foldable is backed by a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 80W TurboPower fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Camera:

The new Razr device comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50MP ultra-wide and macro lens, and a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The cover screen houses a 20MP camera, while the inner folding display features a 32MP shooter.

moto buds 2 plus specifications: The new moto buds 2 plus feature 11mm dynamic drivers and audio tuned by Bose. The earbuds support LHDC and LDAC audio codecs for high-quality wireless audio, alongside Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. They also offer dynamic active noise cancellation and provide up to 40 hours of total playback time with the charging case.