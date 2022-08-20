Motorola lists 10 phones for Android 13 update, Moto Edge series among others

Although there is no official date from the smartphone brand Motorola when these smartphones will get the Android 13 updates. A list of Motorola handsets that will be getting Android 13 have been listed on the official website of the company. This website has listed 10 Motorola phones out of which four are from the Moto Edge series and six are from the Moto G series. Smartphones from the Moto Edge series include the Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto Edge 30, Moto Edge+ (2022), and Moto Edge (2022) have been listed to get the Android 13 update.