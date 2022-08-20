Motorola lists 10 phones for Android 13 update, Moto Edge series among others

A list of Motorola handsets that will be getting Android 13 have been listed on the official website of the company. This website has listed 10 Motorola phones out of which four are from the Moto Edge series and six are from the Moto G series.
Motorola has announced the list of 10 smartphones that will get the latest Android OS version. As per the company update, Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro will receive the Android 13 update. Out of 10 smartphones, four are from the Moto Edge series and remaining six are from the Moto G series.
Although there is no official date from the smartphone brand Motorola when these smartphones will get the Android 13 updates. A list of Motorola handsets that will be getting Android 13 have been listed on the official website of the company. This website has listed 10 Motorola phones out of which four are from the Moto Edge series and six are from the Moto G series. Smartphones from the Moto Edge series include the Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto Edge 30, Moto Edge+ (2022), and Moto Edge (2022) have been listed to get the Android 13 update.
Whereas, the six smartphones from Moto G series that have been listed to get the Android update include Moto G 5G (2022), Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G82 5G, Moto G62 5G, Moto G42, and Moto G32. The smartphone brand is yet to announce a definite release timeline for the latest Android update for these mentioned smartphones. The company has not revealed any information regarding the roll out of the update as well, as of now.
Meanwhile, Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand has announced that it is rolling out Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 for the Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme 8 5G. It was announced on August 19, 2022. This official rollout of the stable build for both the smartphones would be carried out in multiple batches. It is believed that the complete rollout would be completed soon if no bugs are found during the process.
Interestingly, the new update brings a new design, including Smart Assistant widgets and an all new revamped page layout. Keeping more depth and improved texture in mind, the icons have also been redesigned. Moreover, the update from Realme in these two smartphones would also reduce the CPU load average and lower the battery usage while gaming.
