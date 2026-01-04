Motorola may finally take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a notebook-style foldable in 2026: here's what we know

Motorola has released a number of clamshell-style foldable devices so far, but if a new leak is to be believed, 2026 could be the year when the company goes on to compete with Samsung by bringing out its first-ever notebook-style foldable device.

Tipster Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter) has shared an image of what seems like promotional material for the foldable. The teaser image highlights three points, the first of which reveals the name of the phone, “the razr fold”.

Razr fold leak

It also highlights that the device would be launching later this year. Second, the teaser reads that “razr fold will offer brilliant displays, intelligent AI, and an advanced, boundary-breaking camera system, setting a new standard for what's possible in a foldable device.”

Third, it says that the company would be revealing more details in the “coming months”.

Though we don’t have any tentative date for the launch, Motorola will be launching its new Signature series on 7 January, which is when the company could also showcase its plans for the new device.

The company has been teasing its folding phone recently, and it is also a strong possibility that it could soon preview the book-style foldable device during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it is gearing up for a “Smarter AI for all” event.

Other details about the foldable device are scant at the moment. One thing, however, is clear: whenever the razr Fold debuts, it would take on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Motorola began launching its clamshell-style foldables in 2019, just a year after Samsung, but this will be the first time it would take on the Korean tech giant in the notebook-style foldable segment.

The tipster had also recently given us a peek at the specifications for the Motorola Signature, which could be a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra.

Motorola Signature expected specifications: Motorola Signature is said to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and a 165Hz refresh rate. It could also come with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and feature up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Motorola Signature could come running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor with support for 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The leaker suggests that the Motorola Signature may run on an Android 16-based UI, with support for seven years of OS updates and security patches.

