Motorola Moto G62 5G expected to be launched in India soon: Report

For those looking at a more versatile 5G smartphone from Motorola, the moto g82 starts at ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB variant. The handset’s 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant comes up to a price of Rs. 20,499. It also features a 120Hz billion colour OLED display and it's the first phone in this segment to feature a 50MP OIS lens for the primary camera. Motorola is making a comeback in the Indian market with its strong smartphones. Ahead of the festive season, the retailer is offering great deals in the online market.