Motorola Moto G62 5G expected to be launched in India soon: Report

Motorola Moto G62 5G expected to be launched in India soon: Report2 min read . 01:23 PM IST
Moto G62 5G from Motorola is expected to be released in the country soon.
Moto G62 5G from Motorola is expected to be released in the country soon.
Motorola's Moto G62 5G, a low-cost 5G smartphone, which is also one of the most affordable options in some markets, is expected to be released in India soon.
Motorola's Moto G62 5G, a low-cost 5G smartphone, which is also one of the most affordable options in some markets, is expected to be released in India soon.
According to GSM Arena, the Motorola Moto G62 5G was released last month on the international market, but it will not be available in India until August 11.
According to GSM Arena, the Motorola Moto G62 5G was released last month on the international market, but it will not be available in India until August 11.
Reportedly, the handset will come with a more powerful chipset. The global variant of this phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 chipset and available in the European market. Snapdragon 695 chipset will power the Indian variant of Moto G62 5G, says Motorola.
Reportedly, the handset will come with a more powerful chipset. The global variant of this phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 chipset and available in the European market. Snapdragon 695 chipset will power the Indian variant of Moto G62 5G, says Motorola.
Most likely, major specifications remain the same with its predecessor. As per the speculations, Motorola will keep the price as low as Euro200 (Rs. 16, 299).
Most likely, major specifications remain the same with its predecessor. As per the speculations, Motorola will keep the price as low as Euro200 (Rs. 16, 299).
It is expected that the device will be available on Flipkart and the retailer has already created a landing page announcing the August 11 release date.
It is expected that the device will be available on Flipkart and the retailer has already created a landing page announcing the August 11 release date.
Meanwhile, the latest from the house of Motorola, the moto g42 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999. It features a unique new design in a slim and light chassis and comes with a 6.4" AMOLED FHD display. With stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos, the handset comes across as a great entertainment package.
Meanwhile, the latest from the house of Motorola, the moto g42 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999. It features a unique new design in a slim and light chassis and comes with a 6.4" AMOLED FHD display. With stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos, the handset comes across as a great entertainment package.
Whereas, the Motorola edge 20 fusion features a versatile 108 MP Quad function camera system and 90 Hz 10-bit AMOLED display. This smartphone is expected to be available starting at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB version is expected to be available for Rs. 18,999.
Whereas, the Motorola edge 20 fusion features a versatile 108 MP Quad function camera system and 90 Hz 10-bit AMOLED display. This smartphone is expected to be available starting at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB version is expected to be available for Rs. 18,999.
For those looking at a more versatile 5G smartphone from Motorola, the moto g82 starts at ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB variant. The handset’s 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant comes up to a price of Rs. 20,499. It also features a 120Hz billion colour OLED display and it's the first phone in this segment to feature a 50MP OIS lens for the primary camera. Motorola is making a comeback in the Indian market with its strong smartphones. Ahead of the festive season, the retailer is offering great deals in the online market.
For those looking at a more versatile 5G smartphone from Motorola, the moto g82 starts at ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB variant. The handset’s 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant comes up to a price of Rs. 20,499. It also features a 120Hz billion colour OLED display and it's the first phone in this segment to feature a 50MP OIS lens for the primary camera. Motorola is making a comeback in the Indian market with its strong smartphones. Ahead of the festive season, the retailer is offering great deals in the online market.