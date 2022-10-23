Motorola unveiled the Moto Razr 2022 foldable phone in China earlier this year. The smartphone’s global variant has appeared online. Leakster SnoopyTech has shared alleged monikers of the upcoming device, showing its clamshell design. Earlier this week, popular tipster Evan Blass has also tweeted that there will be two variants of Motorola Razr 2022. According to him, one device is codenamed Juno, while the other is codenamed Venus. “The one about to launch, a.k.a. razr 22, is Maven," he mentions in the tweet.

The tipster has also shared the price of the Motorola Razr 2022 global variant. The device is likely to cost 1,299 Euros (approx. ₹1,05,000). Another tipster Appuals says that the smartphone could be priced 1,199 Euros (approx. ₹98,000) for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage model. There is a 12GB RAM model of the phone in China. It is not known whether this variant will be available in other global markets too.

Motorola Razr 22 specifications

The Chinese variant of Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The screen offers 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate. There is a secondary screen with a 2.69-inch G-OLED panel. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

The processor is paired with LPDDR5 RAM, and- offers UFS 3.1 storage. The device houses a 3,500mAh battery and comes with a 33W TurboPower charging adapter. The phone comes with a micro USB Type-C port.

Motorola Razr 2022 runs on Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box. For optics, the smartphone boasts of a 32-megapixel front-facing camera to click selfies. On the rear, it is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS support and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The device features a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security.