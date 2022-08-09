Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 to launch on August 11: What to know

The Motorola Razr 2022 is teased to come with a 6.7-inch OLED inner display with 144Hz refresh rate supported by HDR10+, and DC dimming. It will also have a 2.7-inch display on the outside as it is a foldable handset. This smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and it will be available in an 8GB RAM with 256GB storage configuration.