Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra confirmed to launch on June 25: All we know so far
Motorola set to launch Moto Razr 50 and Moto Razr 50 Ultra in China on June 25, featuring AI capabilities. Global debut expected in July.
Motorola's new range of foldable devices, Moto Razr 50 and Moto Razr 50 Ultra have been confirmed to launch in China on June 25. The flagship devices have been touted to come with a range of AI features and will be launched alongside the Motorola S50 Neo. While the phone will launch in China this month, it is likely to make its global debut in the month of July.