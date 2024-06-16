Motorola set to launch Moto Razr 50 and Moto Razr 50 Ultra in China on June 25, featuring AI capabilities. Global debut expected in July.

Motorola's new range of foldable devices, Moto Razr 50 and Moto Razr 50 Ultra have been confirmed to launch in China on June 25. The flagship devices have been touted to come with a range of AI features and will be launched alongside the Motorola S50 Neo. While the phone will launch in China this month, it is likely to make its global debut in the month of July.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications: According to a report by 91Mobiles, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra may pack a 6.9 inch OLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile, there may also be a 3.6 inch cover display.

The upcoming premium smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone could feature a dual camera setup to the back including a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. There may also be a 32MP front facing shooter for handling all the selfies and video call related requirements.

The smartphone may pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It is expected to run on the latest Android 14 operating system with Motorola's Hello UI on top.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 50 could also feature a 6.9 inch OLED panel with a 3.6 inch cover display. It could, however, be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and pack a 3,950 mAh battery pack.

