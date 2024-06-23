Motorola Razr 50 Ultra confirmed to launch in India: Expected price, specifications and everything we know so far
Motorola confirms Razr 50 Ultra launch in India post China debut. Features include 6.9 inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, dual 50MP camera setup, 4,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, and Android 14 OS.
Motorola has already confirmed that it will be launching the latest iteration of its foldable series, the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in China on June 25. However, even prior to the official Chinese launch of the device, a Amazon microsite has revealed that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will indeed make its debut in India.