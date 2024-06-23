Motorola has already confirmed that it will be launching the latest iteration of its foldable series, the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in China on June 25. However, even prior to the official Chinese launch of the device, a Amazon microsite has revealed that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will indeed make its debut in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The website notes that upcoming smartphone will come with a number of AI features like Intelligent Autofocus, AI SuperZoom, AI Magic Canvas and more. However, an Indian laucnh date hasn't been confirmed yet with more clarity expected on the same after the Razr 50 series debuts in China.

Notably, Motorola had recently launched its flagship Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone in India, giving tough competition to the likes of OnePlus 12 and the iQOO 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications: According to a report by 91Mobiles, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra may pack a 6.9 inch OLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile, there may also be a 3.6 inch cover display.

The upcoming premium smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone could feature a dual camera setup to the back including a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. There may also be a 32MP front facing shooter for handling all the selfies and video call related requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone could come with a 4,000mAh battery pack with support for 68W fast charging. It is expected to run on the latest Android 14 operating system with Motorola's Hello UI on top.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price: Various media reports have suggested that the Motorola Razr 50 will be priced around EUR 899 (approximately ₹80,460), while the higher-end Razr 50 Ultra is expected to retail at EUR 1,199 (about ₹107,310) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. However, Indian prices are likely to be lower, mirroring last year’s trend when the Razr 40 Ultra was introduced at ₹89,999 and the Razr 40 at ₹59,999.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!