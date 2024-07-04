Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched in India, priced at ₹99,999: Specifications, features and more
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra unveiled at Rs. 99,999, with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Discounts available, including bank card offers and EMI options. Features Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 50MP dual-camera setup, 6.9-inch main display, and 4-inch cover screen with HDR10+ support.
Lenovo-owned Motorola has introduced the Razr 50 Ultra, priced at Rs. 99,999 for the variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Offered in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz, this high-end foldable will be available during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale on July 20-21. Customers can also buy it from Motorola's official website and major retailers such as Reliance Digital.