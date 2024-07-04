Lenovo-owned Motorola has introduced the Razr 50 Ultra, priced at Rs. 99,999 for the variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Offered in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz, this high-end foldable will be available during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale on July 20-21. Customers can also buy it from Motorola's official website and major retailers such as Reliance Digital.

Pricing

In a bid to attract early buyers, Motorola is offering an initial discount of Rs. 5,000, reducing the price to Rs. 94,999. Additionally, customers can enjoy an extra Rs. 5,000 discount on payments made using selected bank cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,000 per month, and bundled offers from Jio are also available.

Specifications and Features

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, a dual-SIM device (Nano SIM + eSIM), operates on Android 14. It boasts a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) LTPO pOLED main display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz, and a pixel density of 413ppi. The cover screen is a 4-inch (1,080 x 1,272 pixels) LTPO pOLED panel with the same refresh rate and HDR10+ support. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and features a Vegan leather coating on the rear, while the frame is made of aluminum.

The Razr 50 Ultra is driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, combined with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Moreover, the phone is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the outer shell, consisting of a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. The inner display houses a 32MP camera. The camera system is enhanced with various AI-powered features such as action engine, auto smile capture, and gesture capture.

For connectivity, the device features options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device features three microphones and offers both a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a software-based face unlock option for security. In terms of sensors, it also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity light sensor, and has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

This phone is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It also gets the capability to support 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging. It includes a 68W charger. When unfolded, the device measures 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm, and when folded, it measures 73.99 x 88.09 x 15.32mm, weighing 189g.

