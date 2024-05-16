The much-anticipated Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, the successor to the Razr 40 Ultra, may hit the market soon with a starting price tag of EUR 1200 (approximately Rs. 1,07,000). According to a report from DealnTech, the pricing details for the upcoming clamshell foldable phone from Motorola have surfaced on a European retailer's website, indicating a range of three colour options.

Moreover, the listing on the European retailer's site suggests that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will be available with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage for the base model. This expected price point closely mirrors the launch price of the Razr 40 Ultra, which debuted with lower specifications—namely 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Moreover, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to come in additional RAM and storage variants, offering buyers more flexibility. The phone is said to be available in three colour choices: blue, green, and peach fuzz.

Live renders of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra recently appeared online, revealing a hole punch design for the display, a black finish, and a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone was previously identified on certification websites with the model number XT2453-1, suggesting that it could be released with the name "Motorola Razr+ 2024" in certain global markets.

In India, the Razr 40 Ultra was launched last July with a starting price of Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage model. The Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch pOLED outer display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and has a dual rear camera setup. For selfies, it sports a 32-megapixel front camera. The device is equipped with a 3,800mAh battery supporting 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging.

While details for the Razr 50 Ultra are yet to be officially announced, the latest leaks and rumours provide a glimpse into what to expect from this upcoming foldable smartphone.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!