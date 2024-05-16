Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks: Expected price, colours, storage and everything we expect
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra likely to debut with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and three color choices. Recent leaks show a hole punch design, dual rear cameras, and potential global launch as Motorola Razr+ 2024.
The much-anticipated Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, the successor to the Razr 40 Ultra, may hit the market soon with a starting price tag of EUR 1200 (approximately Rs. 1,07,000). According to a report from DealnTech, the pricing details for the upcoming clamshell foldable phone from Motorola have surfaced on a European retailer's website, indicating a range of three colour options.