Motorola Razr 50 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300X launched in India, effectively starts at ₹49,999
Motorola has launched the Moto Razr 50 in India at ₹49,999, making it one of the most affordable foldables. It features a 6.9-inch pOLED display, 50MP camera, and runs on Android 14 with 3 years of updates.
Motorola has launched its latest foldable device in India, Moto Razr 50 with an effective starting price of ₹49,999. The new phone is one of the most affordable foldable phones in the country while boasting of some nifty features like 6.9-inch internal pOLED display and a 50MP primary sensor.