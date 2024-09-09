Motorola has launched its latest foldable device in India, Moto Razr 50 with an effective starting price of ₹49,999. The new phone is one of the most affordable foldable phones in the country while boasting of some nifty features like 6.9-inch internal pOLED display and a 50MP primary sensor.

Motorola Razr 50 price in India:

Motorola Razr 50 is priced at ₹64,999 for the single 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. There is also a limited period festive discount of ₹5,000 and instant discount of ₹10,000 on payment through some leading banks, bringing the effective price down to ₹49,999.

Motorola is also offering a 3-month Gemini Advanced subscription and 2TB of cloud storage along with the device. The phone is available in three colour options: Spritz Orange, Sand Beach and Koala Grey.

Motorola Razr 50 specifications:

Motorola Razr 50 features a 6.9-inch FlexView Full HD+ pOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. There is also a 3.6-inch external pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Motorola foldable is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor (based on a 4nm process) and is paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks.

The Motorola Razr 50 runs on the Hello UI based on Android 14 and the company is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with the new device. The phone is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Razr 50 comes with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 32MP shooter for taking selfies and making video calls. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

