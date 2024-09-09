Hello User
Motorola Razr 50 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300X launched in India, effectively starts at ₹49,999

Motorola Razr 50 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300X launched in India, effectively starts at ₹49,999

Livemint

Motorola has launched the Moto Razr 50 in India at 49,999, making it one of the most affordable foldables. It features a 6.9-inch pOLED display, 50MP camera, and runs on Android 14 with 3 years of updates.

Motorola Razr 50 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor.

Motorola has launched its latest foldable device in India, Moto Razr 50 with an effective starting price of 49,999. The new phone is one of the most affordable foldable phones in the country while boasting of some nifty features like 6.9-inch internal pOLED display and a 50MP primary sensor.

Motorola Razr 50 price in India:

Motorola Razr 50 is priced at 64,999 for the single 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. There is also a limited period festive discount of 5,000 and instant discount of 10,000 on payment through some leading banks, bringing the effective price down to 49,999.

Motorola is also offering a 3-month Gemini Advanced subscription and 2TB of cloud storage along with the device. The phone is available in three colour options: Spritz Orange, Sand Beach and Koala Grey.

Motorola Razr 50 specifications:

Motorola Razr 50 features a 6.9-inch FlexView Full HD+ pOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. There is also a 3.6-inch external pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Motorola foldable is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor (based on a 4nm process) and is paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks.

The Motorola Razr 50 runs on the Hello UI based on Android 14 and the company is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with the new device. The phone is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Razr 50 comes with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 32MP shooter for taking selfies and making video calls. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

