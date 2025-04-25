Motorola Razr 60 series launched globally: Check prices, battery, features and more

Motorola has officially unveiled its latest foldable smartphone lineup — the Razr 60 series — bringing two new clamshell-style models to global markets. Announced on Thursday, the Motoroala Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra are the successors to last year’s Razr 50 series.

The premium Razr 60 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the standard Razr 60 marks a first by debuting MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7400X processor. Both devices maintain a foldable form factor with pOLED LTPO displays and dual rear cameras, along with an IP48 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Pricing and availability In the United States, the Razr 60 Ultra is priced from $1,399 (approximately ₹1,11,000), and is available in an array of shades including Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail, and Cabaret. Meanwhile, the more budget-friendly Razr 60 starts at $699 (around ₹60,000), offered in Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, Lightest Sky and Parfait Pink.

Pre-orders in the US commence from 7 May, with official sales beginning on 15 May.

Razr 60 Ultra: Specifications Running Motorola’s MyUX based on Android 15, the Razr 60 Ultra features a 7-inch LTPO pOLED inner display with a resolution of 1.5K (1,224 x 2,992 pixels), 165Hz refresh rate, and a dazzling 4,000 nits peak brightness. The external 4-inch cover screen also supports a 165Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 3,000 nits brightness, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic.

The Ultra model is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Its dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, users get a 50MP front camera located on the inner display.

Connectivity features include 5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

Razr 60: Specifications The standard Razr 60 shares the same software foundation as the Ultra but offers slightly toned-down hardware. It sports a 6.96-inch full HD+ inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The cover display measures 3.63 inches with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,700 nits brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Inside, the device features the Dimensity 7400X chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Its rear cameras include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide/macro shooter. A 32MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Razr 60 also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and USB-C connectivity. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.