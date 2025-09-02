Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition, Moto Buds LOOP launched in India: Pricing, features and more

Motorola has announced the launch of the Brilliant Collection in collaboration with Swarovski. The collection will introduce a limited Swarovski Edition of the Motorola Razr 60 flip phone alongside the Moto Buds LOOP earbuds. It will be available in India from 11 September 2025, 12 PM onwards, through Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and select retail outlets.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition: Pricing in India The Swarovski Edition of the Motorola Razr 60 is priced at ₹54,999, while a net effective price of ₹49,999 will apply with a ₹5,000 bank offer. The Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski Edition will be available for ₹24,999. A special combo pack featuring both the phone and earbuds is also being offered at ₹64,999, with an effective price of ₹59,999 during the launch period.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition: Specifications and features The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition comes in a PANTONE Ice Melt finish with a quilted leather-inspired back and is embedded with 35 Swarovski crystals, including one on the hinge. It features a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main screen with reduced creasing and a 3.6-inch external pOLED display, which is the largest in its category. For durability, the device includes a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for more than 500,000 folds, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP optical image stabilisation-enabled main lens, a 13MP ultrawide and macro sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera. It supports gesture-controlled video recording, Pantone-validated 100 per cent True Colour output, and AI-driven enhancements. The external display also integrates Google Gemini, enabling features such as AI-powered summaries, live transcription, and creative assistance without unfolding the device.

Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski Edition debuts Alongside the phone, Motorola has also introduced the Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski Edition. The earbuds are offered in Ice Melt and French Oak finishes and combine Swarovski detailing with an open-ear design for comfort and a secure fit. They include 12mm ironless drivers, Sound by Bose, Spatial Audio + EVO, and a dual-microphone system with CrystalTalk AI for calls.

