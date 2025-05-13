Motorola Razr 60 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor launched in India, price starts at ₹99,999

Motorola has launched its latest flip phone in India, the Motorla Razr 60 Ultra which will go head to head with the similar offering from Samsung.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes in three colours variants: ANTONE Scarab, PANTONE Rio Red and PANTONE Mountain Trail. It is priced at ₹99,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model and the launch offers take the price effectively to ₹89,999.

It will be available to buy on Amazon.in from 21st May on Amazon, Reliance Digital, offline stores and Motrola's own website.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra specifications: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra features a 6.96 inch FlexView 1.5K pOLED LTPO dipslay with up to 165Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The external display is a 4 inch QuickView pOLED LTPO panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the new Motorola Flip phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and paired with Adreno 835 GPU. It comes with support for up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

As for optics, the Razr 60 Ultra comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 50MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a thickness of 7.29 mm when open and 15.69mm when closed and weighs just 189 grams. It packs IP48 water and dust resistance rating, meaning that it can easily handle being submerged into water of up to 1.5 meter but can handle little dust, still a major upgrade on the IPX8 rating seen on most flip phones.

There is a side mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device and the Razr 60 Ultra also gets a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos branding.