Motorola Razr 60 with MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset launched in India: Price, availability and more

Motorola has expanded its foldable smartphone line-up in India with the official launch of the Motorola Razr 60. Introduced on Wednesday, the new clamshell foldable handset is the latest addition to the Razr series, following the debut of the Razr 60 Ultra earlier this month.

Price and availability The Motorola Razr 60 has been priced at ₹49,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Sales in India will commence at 12 PM IST on 4 June via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and select offline retailers.

The device is available in three distinct colourways, each with a unique texture and finish. The Pantone Gibraltar Sea variant features a fabric-like back, the Pantone Lightest Sky model has a marble-like finish, and the Pantone Spring Bud edition offers a vegan leather rear panel.

Specifications and features The Razr 60 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED LTPO main display, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits. Complementing the main screen is a 3.63-inch pOLED cover display with a resolution of 1,056×1,066 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The Razr 60 runs on Motorola’s Hello UI based on Android 15, offering users the latest software experience straight out of the box.

Photography is a key focus for the Razr 60. It sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Quad Pixel technology, alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the inside, the foldable houses a 32MP front camera embedded at the top of the main display, ideal for selfies and video calls.

The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner ensures secure access, while an IP48 rating provides a degree of dust and water resistance.