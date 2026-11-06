Motorola Signature 27 launched with 7,000mAh battery, 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6: Price, features

Motorola has unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, in global markets on November 6, 2026. The smartphone adds a few high-end features such as a 7,000 mAh battery, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, a tandem AMOLED display, and Qualcomm's current Snapdragon 8 Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The device will be designed for the premium smartphone market with a starting price tag of $1,599 (around ₹1.51 lakh).

The Motorola Signature 27 also gains new AI capabilities, an audio collaboration with Bang & Olufsen and compatibility with GrapheneOS. The company has emphasised the camera features, which have been given a DXOMARK Gold Label. The smartphone is likely to enter India, but Motorola hasn't officially announced its entry date or price in India.

Motorola Signature 27: Specifications and features The Motorola Signature 27 is powered by a 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, with a claimed peak brightness of 12,000 nits. According to Motorola, the tandem display technology is also up to 34% more energy efficient than that of traditional AMOLED displays.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and has 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Building on Motorola's ArcticMesh cooling system, it also has a specially-designed thermal chamber and micro-diamond-infused thermal gel that control heat during heavy gaming and AI workloads. Motorola has promised seven years of operating system and security updates.

Motorola Signature 27: Camera and AI features The Motorola Signature 27 features a triple rear camera setup of a 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a 3X optical zoom and maximum AI zoom of 100X, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. There's also a 50 MP front camera to click selfies and make video calls.

The camera system has been given a DXOMARK Gold Label regarding imaging performance, says Motorola. The phone also has Dolby Vision video recording support and has a dedicated Event Vision Sensor to aid in capturing fast-moving subjects.

On the software front, the device integrates Google's Gemini AI features and Motorola's Qira platform. It also introduces the AI-powered video-editing feature in the Gemini Omni, as well as voice-to-text and cross-device connectivity with compatible Lenovo PCs. The smartphone will also be compatible with GrapheneOS, which is created in collaboration with the GrapheneOS Foundation.

Motorola Signature 27: Battery, price and India availability The smartphone has a 7000 mAh battery, which supports 90 W wired TurboPower charging and 50 W wireless charging. Other features include IP68 and IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H durability certification, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection and speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.