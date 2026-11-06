Motorola Signature 27 launched with 7,000mAh battery, 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6: Price, features

Motorola has unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, in global markets on November 6, 2026. The smartphone adds a few high-end features such as a 7,000 mAh battery, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, a tandem AMOLED display, and Qualcomm's current Snapdragon 8 Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The device will be designed for the premium smartphone market with a starting price tag of $1,599 (around ₹1.51 lakh).

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The Motorola Signature 27 also gains new AI capabilities, an audio collaboration with Bang & Olufsen and compatibility with GrapheneOS. The company has emphasised the camera features, which have been given a DXOMARK Gold Label. The smartphone is likely to enter India, but Motorola hasn't officially announced its entry date or price in India.

Motorola Signature 27: Specifications and features The Motorola Signature 27 is powered by a 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, with a claimed peak brightness of 12,000 nits. According to Motorola, the tandem display technology is also up to 34% more energy efficient than that of traditional AMOLED displays.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and has 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Building on Motorola's ArcticMesh cooling system, it also has a specially-designed thermal chamber and micro-diamond-infused thermal gel that control heat during heavy gaming and AI workloads. Motorola has promised seven years of operating system and security updates.

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Motorola Signature 27: Camera and AI features The Motorola Signature 27 features a triple rear camera setup of a 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a 3X optical zoom and maximum AI zoom of 100X, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. There's also a 50 MP front camera to click selfies and make video calls.

The camera system has been given a DXOMARK Gold Label regarding imaging performance, says Motorola. The phone also has Dolby Vision video recording support and has a dedicated Event Vision Sensor to aid in capturing fast-moving subjects.

On the software front, the device integrates Google's Gemini AI features and Motorola's Qira platform. It also introduces the AI-powered video-editing feature in the Gemini Omni, as well as voice-to-text and cross-device connectivity with compatible Lenovo PCs. The smartphone will also be compatible with GrapheneOS, which is created in collaboration with the GrapheneOS Foundation.

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Motorola Signature 27: Battery, price and India availability The smartphone has a 7000 mAh battery, which supports 90 W wired TurboPower charging and 50 W wireless charging. Other features include IP68 and IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H durability certification, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection and speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

The Signature 27 will be available in the global market in the coming months with a starting price of ₹1.51 lakh (approx. $1,599), Motorola has officially announced on November 6, 2026. The company has not announced its price or launch date in India yet.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.