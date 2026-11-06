Subscribe

Motorola Signature 27 launched with 7,000mAh battery, 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6: Price, features

Motorola Signature 27 has debuted in global markets with a 200MP periscope camera, 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and a 12,000-nit AMOLED display. Priced at $1,599 (approximately 1.51 lakh), the flagship is expected to launch in India soon.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published6 Nov 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Motorola Signature 27 has debuted in global markets.
Motorola Signature 27 has debuted in global markets.
AI Quick Read

Motorola has unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, in global markets on November 6, 2026. The smartphone adds a few high-end features such as a 7,000 mAh battery, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, a tandem AMOLED display, and Qualcomm's current Snapdragon 8 Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The device will be designed for the premium smartphone market with a starting price tag of $1,599 (around 1.51 lakh).

Advertisement

The Motorola Signature 27 also gains new AI capabilities, an audio collaboration with Bang & Olufsen and compatibility with GrapheneOS. The company has emphasised the camera features, which have been given a DXOMARK Gold Label. The smartphone is likely to enter India, but Motorola hasn't officially announced its entry date or price in India.

Motorola Signature 27: Specifications and features

The Motorola Signature 27 is powered by a 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, with a claimed peak brightness of 12,000 nits. According to Motorola, the tandem display technology is also up to 34% more energy efficient than that of traditional AMOLED displays.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and has 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Building on Motorola's ArcticMesh cooling system, it also has a specially-designed thermal chamber and micro-diamond-infused thermal gel that control heat during heavy gaming and AI workloads. Motorola has promised seven years of operating system and security updates.

Advertisement
Also Read | iPhone Air 2 specs leak: Dual 48MP cameras, 3,500mAh battery, 2nm A20 chip

Motorola Signature 27: Camera and AI features

The Motorola Signature 27 features a triple rear camera setup of a 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a 3X optical zoom and maximum AI zoom of 100X, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. There's also a 50 MP front camera to click selfies and make video calls.

The camera system has been given a DXOMARK Gold Label regarding imaging performance, says Motorola. The phone also has Dolby Vision video recording support and has a dedicated Event Vision Sensor to aid in capturing fast-moving subjects.

On the software front, the device integrates Google's Gemini AI features and Motorola's Qira platform. It also introduces the AI-powered video-editing feature in the Gemini Omni, as well as voice-to-text and cross-device connectivity with compatible Lenovo PCs. The smartphone will also be compatible with GrapheneOS, which is created in collaboration with the GrapheneOS Foundation.

Advertisement
Also Read | Vivo Y32 5G unveiled with 8,000mAh battery, 44W charging and IP69 rating

Motorola Signature 27: Battery, price and India availability

The smartphone has a 7000 mAh battery, which supports 90 W wired TurboPower charging and 50 W wireless charging. Other features include IP68 and IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H durability certification, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection and speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

The Signature 27 will be available in the global market in the coming months with a starting price of 1.51 lakh (approx. $1,599), Motorola has officially announced on November 6, 2026. The company has not announced its price or launch date in India yet.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyGadgetsMotorola Signature 27 launched with 7,000mAh battery, 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6: Price, features
Advertisement
Read Next Story