Motorola Signature confirmed to launch in India on 7 January: here's what to expect

Motorola Signature will launch in India on January 7, 2026, a day after the Redmi Note 15 and Realme 15 series. The premium device features a fabric finish and a flat display. It is tipped to run on the  Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, and come with a triple camera setup.

Aman Gupta
Updated29 Dec 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Motorola Signature launching on 7 January.
Motorola Signature finally has a launch date in India, with the Lenovo sub-brand confirming in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that its newest device will debut in the country on 7 January, 2026. This means that the Motorola Signature will come to India just a day after the launch of the Redmi Note 15 and Realme 15 series.

Motorola Signature: What to expect?

Motorola has confirmed that the new Signature device will come with a ‘fabric’ finish, and the Flipkart microsite also shows that the phone will feature a flat display with a cut-out for the selfie shooter. The phone will be a premium offering from Motorola with a strong focus on camera performance.

The teaser also shows that the power button and volume rockers will be on the right-hand side of the device, while the left side will house another button that could be a customisable key, similar to the ones seen on OnePlus, Apple, and Nothing devices.

View full Image
Motorola Signature device

Earlier leaks had suggested that the Motorola Signature could be a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. Renders of the phone had also leaked online via tipster Evan Blass, and the device was recently spotted on Geekbench.

The leaked benchmark showed the Motorola Signature running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, with six cores clocked at 3.32GHz and two cores at 3.89GHz. It is said to be paired with the Adreno 829 GPU.

As per the leak, Motorola Signature could come running an Android 16-based UI, most likely Motorola’s own Hello UI, which is close to stock Android but now also includes ads and bloatware. The device is also said to come with 16GB of RAM, which further solidifies its positioning in the premium segment.

The tipster had also shared that the Motorola Signature could come in two colour variants: Carbon and Martini Olive. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display and sport a triple camera setup on the back, one of which could also be a telephoto lens.

With the Motorola Signature being the first phone in the new series, it is hard to tell exactly where the company could position the device. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and triple 50MP camera setup, as suggested by leaks, could place it in direct competition with the likes of the OnePlus 15R (same SoC) and the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 and Realme 16 Pro series.

