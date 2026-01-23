Motorola Signature Launch Live updates: Motorola's flagship to debut soon

Motorola Signature Launch Live updates: Motorola is all set to debut the Motorola Signature at the company's launch event today. The phone will be the first candyman flagship from Motorola. A lot of the details about the Motorola Signature have already been revealed and the only real mystery at this point is how Motorola prices the devices.
Motorola Signature will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor wih up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device will come in two colour variants: PANTONE Martini Olive and PANTONE Carbon. Both the variants come with fabric finish and an aluminium frame.
Motorola Signature Launch Live updates: Motorola Signature will come with a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W of wired fast charging. The phone will also support 50W of wireless fast charging. There will also be support for 10W reverse wireless charging and 5W of reverse wired charging.
Motorola Signature Launch Live updates: Motorola Signature will come in three RAM and storage variants: 12GB RAM/256GB storage, 16GB RAM/512GB storage and 16GB RAM/1TB storage. The phone comes with support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
Motorola Signature Launch Live updates: Motorola Signature launch event will begin in India at 12 noon. The phone will come in two colour variants and is expected to be priced upwards of ₹50,000.
