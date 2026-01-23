Motorola Signature Launch Live updates: Motorola's flagship to debut soon

Motorola Signature Launch Live updates: Motorola is all set to debut the Motorola Signature at the company's launch event today. The phone will be the first candyman flagship from Motorola. A lot of the details about the Motorola Signature have already been revealed and the only real mystery at this point is how Motorola prices the devices.

Motorola Signature will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor wih up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device will come in two colour variants: PANTONE Martini Olive and PANTONE Carbon. Both the variants come with fabric finish and an aluminium frame.