Motorola Signature launched in India: Price, specs, and the 5 key features to know

Motorola has officially launched its first-ever candybar flagship in India, the Motorola Signature. The phone comes with a slim design, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and boasts a DXOMARK Gold Label certification. Motorola has also launched a new Signature facility with the device which acts as a 24x7 concierge service.

Motorola Signature: Top 5 things to know 1) Design: Motorola Signature comes with a 6.99mm thickness and a weight of just 186 grams. The phone is built with an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and comes in two fabric-inspired finishes: Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon.

Advertisement

Also Read | Motorola Signature first impressions: A sleek new flagship with big ambitions

2) Display: The Motorola flagship features a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 6,200 nits of peak brightness. The panel is backed by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Motorola has provided IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings to the Signature while also adding an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, NFC and a USB 3.2 port.

3) Processor: Motorola Signature is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor along with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. To keep thermals in check, Motorola says it is using a massive 6,002mm² vapour chamber.

The smartphone runs on Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 16 and the company has promised an impressive 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates.

Advertisement

4) Camera: For optics, the Motorola Signature features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 main sensor (f/1.6 aperture) with OIS, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree field of view that doubles as a macro shooter.

On the front, the phone houses a 50MP Sony LYTIA 500 selfie shooter with autofocus support. The primary and telephoto lenses can record up to 8K 30fps videos while the front shooter and ultra-wide angle lens are capped at 4K 60fps.

5) Battery and new service: The Motorola Signature comes with a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W of wired fast charging, 50W of wireless fast charging, 10W of reverse wireless charging and 5W of wired reverse charging.

Advertisement

Motorola has also launched the Motorola Signature Club service with the phone, which is a privilege programme integrated into the device for 24x7 live agent support for lifestyle services like travel bookings, dining reservations and event coordination.

Price and availability: Motorola Signature is priced at ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹64,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB variant and ₹69,999 for the 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant.

Launch offers: ₹5,000 instant bank discount on select cards

₹5,000 exchange bonus for select models

Flat ₹5,000 discount on the Moto Watch if bought together (valid till 10th Feb)

Jio offer: Free access to 10 premium OTT apps worth ₹15,000 on recharging with the ₹1,199 prepaid plan

Advertisement

Free Perplexity Pro subscription for 6 months