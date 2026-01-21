Motorola Signature launching in India on 23rd January: Check leaked price, specs and more

Motorola's brand new flagship lineup, the Motorola Signature, will be making its debut in India on 23rd January. The phone was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier in the month and it seems that the exact same variant could be debuting in India as well.

Motorola Signature price: As per tipster Sanju Choudhary, the phone could be priced at ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹69,999 for the 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant.

If this price turns out to be true, the phone could undercut some of its key rivals like the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15 and the Oppo Find X9. However, since it's a leak for now, one should take this price with a pinch of salt.

Motorola Signature expected specifications: Motorola Signature has been confirmed to come with a 165Hz LTPO AMOLED display, similar to the recently launched OnePlus 15R. The phone will feature a peak brightness of 6,200 nits and pack a stereo speaker setup with Sound by Bose branding.

The device has been confirmed to come with a thickness of just 6.99mm and have a weight of 186 grams. It will pack an aluminium frame with the classic Motorola camera module that lays out the triple camera setup in a squarish module.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and the company has confirmed three storage variants: 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, 16GB RAM/512GB storage and 16GB RAM/1TB variant.

The Motorola Signature will come in two colour variants: Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive. The new device will come with Motorola's own UI based on Android 16 with 7 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates. It will pack a 5,200mAh battery pack with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

View full Image Motorola Signature colour variants

The company is also launching a new Signature Club service which will help users of the new device access services like travel, dining, wellness, lifestyle and exclusive club access.

Motorola hasn't confirmed the complete specifications of the camera setup. However, the Lenovo sub-brand says one of the cameras will feature the Sony LYTIA 828 sensor and there will also be support for Dolby Vision along with 8K video recording.