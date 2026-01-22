Motorola Signature to launch in India on 23 January: When, where and how to watch the livestream

Motorola is set to introduce its new flagship smartphone lineup, branded as Motorola Signature, in India tomorrow.

India launch date and livestream details The Motorola Signature will be officially launched in India on 23 January. The launch event will be livestreamed at 12:00 PM, and viewers can watch it via the official YouTube channel of Motorola India.

Expected price in India According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the Motorola Signature could be priced at ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM with 1TB storage option may cost ₹69,999.

If these prices are accurate, the handset would be positioned aggressively against rivals such as the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15 and Oppo Find X9. However, as Motorola has not confirmed pricing yet, these figures should be treated as speculative.

Display and design highlights Motorola has confirmed that the Signature will feature a 165Hz LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,200 nits. The phone will also include stereo speakers tuned by Bose, signalling a focus on multimedia performance.

In terms of build, the device measures just 6.99mm in thickness and weighs 186 grams. It uses an aluminium frame and retains Motorola’s familiar square-style camera module housing a triple-camera setup.

Performance, software and battery The Motorola Signature will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Motorola has confirmed three storage configurations, ranging from 12GB RAM with 256GB storage to 16GB RAM with 1TB storage.

On the software front, the phone will run Motorola’s custom UI based on Android 16 and will receive seven years of operating system updates along with seven years of security patches.

Battery duties will be handled by a 5,200mAh battery, supporting 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Colours and Signature Club service The smartphone will be available in two Pantone-certified finishes, Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive. Alongside the device, Motorola is also introducing a new Signature Club service, offering users access to curated benefits across travel, dining, wellness, lifestyle and exclusive club experiences.

Camera expectations Motorola has yet to reveal full camera specifications, but it has confirmed that at least one camera will use the Sony LYTIA 828 sensor. The phone will also support Dolby Vision and 8K video recording.

Based on its CES debut, the camera setup is expected to include a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. A 50MP front-facing camera with autofocus is also anticipated.

More details, including final pricing and camera confirmation, are expected at the official India launch on 23 January.