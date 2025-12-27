Motorola Signaure series confirmed to debut in India: Display, processor, camera and everything expected

Motorola has confirmed that its ‘Signature’ series will be making its debut in India soon. The Lenovo sub-brand confirmed the new device via a Flipkart sub-page, where the company seems to be marketing its new device in the premium segment with a particular focus on design.

Motorola Signature: What to expect? Notably, Motorola Signature will be a completely new device in the company’s product lineup, which means there is still uncertainty over where the smartphone will be placed. Recently, Motorola Signature was also leaked on Geekbench, running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is the same SoC powering the OnePlus 15R.

The processor is said to come with six cores clocking at 3.32GHz and two cores at 3.80GHz. It is said to be paired with the Adreno 829 GPU. In case you are wondering where the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 stands, it is a slight upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from 2023, while being slightly below the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the flagship processor from last year.

Motorola Signature device

As per the leak, Motorola Signature could come running an Android 16-based UI, most likely Motorola’s own Hello UI, which is close to stock Android but now also includes ads and bloatware. The device is also said to come with 16GB of RAM, which further solidifies its positioning in the premium segment.

Meanwhile, tipster Evan Blass has already shared renders of the new device in two variants: Carbon and Martini Olive. The phone can be seen sporting Motorola’s usual design language with curved edges on the back and a curved display, which is tipped to be a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED panel. The back features a triple camera module along with a flash and the classic Motorola logo in the middle.

The leaked Geekbench page suggests that the phone could feature a triple 50MP camera setup, which could include a periscope lens as well. Leaks suggest that the Motorola Signature could be the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, rebranded for the Indian market.

While there are no substantive leaks around the pricing of the Motorola Signature yet, the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 suggests that the upcoming device could rival the likes of the OnePlus 15R, the Oppo Reno 15 series, and the Realme 16 Pro series, all of which are expected to debut next month. However, it remains to be seen if Motorola will be positioning the Signature series as a performance centric device like the 15R or a camera focused device like the Reno 15.