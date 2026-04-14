Motorola teases Edge 70 Pro India launch teased: Expected specs, price, and release timeline

Motorola has begun teasing the Edge 70 Pro in India, shortly after the company launched the Edge 70 Fusion. The new mid-range device from the company has not received a launch date yet, but a dedicated Flipkart microsite for the product has gone live, which confirms that the phone will be available to buy via the popular e-commerce platform.

What to expect from Edge 70 Pro? The Flipkart microsite does not name the Edge 70 Pro, but it does give a brief glimpse of the phone along with its colour variants. The phone will come in Blue, Green, and white colour options. The URL of the microsite reads ‘moto-coming-soon-apr26’, which suggests that the upcoming phone could be revealed on 26 April.

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The official Motorola India handle has also begun teasing a new phone with great low-light capabilities. Meanwhile, a leaked poster of the phone has also surfaced on social media, which shows the phone with a curved screen (presumably pOLED) and a triple camera system on the back.

Previous leaks have suggested that the phone could come with a big improvement in the battery department, featuring a 6,500mAh battery, up from 6,000mAh on its predecessor. The phone is also expected to come with 90W of fast charging support.

Just like the Edge 70 Fusion, the Edge 70 Pro is also expected to come with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification.

The phone could come with a Sony Lytia-powered primary camera system with support for ‘Super Zoom’. Meanwhile, the phone could also house a 50MP selfie shooter on the front with autofocus support.

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Notably, Motorola could also be launching an Edge 70 Pro+ model this year, which was earlier spotted on HDR10+ certifications along with the Edge 70 Pro. Given the phased launch strategy Motorola usually follows for the Edge series, it is likely that the Edge 70 Pro+ could have a separate launch from its younger sibling.

While not a lot of other details of the Edge 70 Pro are available, here's a look at the specs of its predecessor.

Feature Specification Display 6.7-inch (2712 x 1220 pixels) 1.5K 10-bit pOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, Processor Dimensity 8350 Extreme 4nm processor with Mali-G615 MC6 GPU Operating System Android 15 (3 OS upgrades + 4 Years SMR) RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB UFS 4.0 storage Rear Camera 50MP main camera with Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and OIS, 50MP autofocus ultra-wide camera with macro mode, 10MP 3x telephoto camera with OIS and 50x Super Zoom, Multispectral 3-in-1 light sensor Front Camera 50MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture Battery & Charging 6000mAh battery, 90W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging Audio Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C Audio Connectivity 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, Dual SIM (nano + nano) Durability & Design Water and dust resistant (IP68 + IP69), Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H), 8.24mm slim design, 186g weight