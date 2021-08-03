Gaming brand MSI has launched a new line-up of laptops equipped with 11th Gen Intel H series processors with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 graphics. The new laptops also get PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Price and Availability

The new line-up includes GP, GL & GF series starting from ₹95,990 and going up to ₹201,990. The new laptops will be available across MSI brand stores and authorized sellers.

MSI also offers features like 'Discrete Graphics Mode' that improves graphics performance, while MSI Center allows users to overclock the GPU.

GP76/66 Leopard

The GP Leopard series is also receiving NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors.

Pulse GL76/66

MSI also unveiled its new GL66 and GL76 Pulse laptops which were designed by Verhoeven.

The laptops use NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics along with a redesigned heat pipe and integrated MSI thermal grease that generates more airflow for lower temperatures.

Katana GF76/66

The image of the new Katana GF series is designed by Japanese illustrator Tsuyoshi Nagano, noted for his work in the 'Romance of the Three Kingdoms' video game series.

The MSI Katana GF76 and GF66 are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and feature independent number pads, even on the smaller 15-inch variant.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.