Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) is underway in Barcelona, Spain, and the first day of the connectivity event saw a number of interesting products unveiled by technology companies. While some of these have been fully launched, such as the Xiaomi 14 or the OnePlus Watch 2, many other products are still at the proof-of-concept stage and will take a while to make their way to eventual customers.

Here's a look at the top announcements at MWC 2024 so far:

1) Samsung Galaxy Ring unveiled:

Samsung finally unveiled its Galaxy Smart Ring at the MWC 2024 on Monday with a promise to redefine the landscape of health tracking while leveraging the advanced capabilities of the Samsung Health platform.

During a dedicated session at MWC, Samsung underscored the device's capacity to monitor crucial health metrics such as pulse, body temperature, and more. This data, combined with Samsung's expansive ecosystem, which includes smartphones and wearables like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, aims to furnish users with a comprehensive understanding of their overall well-being.

2) World's first transparent laptop:

Lenovo has unveiled the world's first transparent laptop at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona, Spain. The 17.3-inch spectacle straight out of a science fiction film. The ThinkBook Transparent Concept features a borderless screen, a transparent keyboard area and a floating footpad design.

The concept laptop has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a 720p display. However, unlike most premium offerings, the Lenovo Thinkpad Transparent does not have an AMOLED panel, but a MicroLED display instead. The MicroLED display is touted to offer better saturation, transparency, brightness and image quality compared to its OLED alternative, reports the Times of India.

3) OnePlus Watch 2:

OnePlus unveiled its OnePlus Watch 2 on Monday, bringing in numerous upgrades over its predecessor which was launched back in April, 2021. The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The latest smartwatch runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 SoC along with the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset.

The latest smartwatch is equipped with a 500 mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 100 hours of battery life in 'smart mode' and up to 48 hours of battery life in 'heavy use'. OnePlus claims that the Watch 2 can be fully charged in 60 minutes using a 7.5W VOOC fast charger.

4) Tecno Pova 6 Pro:

Tecno announced its gaming-focused Tecno Pova 6 Pro smartphone on Monday. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset based on 6nm process, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery pack with support for 70W fast charging and a triple camera setup to the back.

The smartphone will first be launched in Philippines, Saudi Arabia and India, followed by a launch in other global markets. The Pova 6 pro is expected to be priced at $299 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant $269 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, as per GSMarena.

5) Xiaomi 14 series launched globally:

Xiaomi launched its flagship Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones globally just head of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The smartphone come powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC along with the Adreno 750 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks but the Ultra has an edge in terms of the camera setup.

The Xiaomi 14 is priced at €999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant and will be available in three colour variants: Black, Jade Green, and White. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been priced at €1499 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

