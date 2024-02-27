MWC 2024 Day 1 highlights: From OnePlus Watch 2 to Samsung Galaxy Ring, checkout the top announcements so far
Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona showcases innovative products like Samsung Galaxy Ring for health tracking, Lenovo's transparent laptop, and OnePlus Watch 2 with upgraded features.
Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) is underway in Barcelona, Spain, and the first day of the connectivity event saw a number of interesting products unveiled by technology companies. While some of these have been fully launched, such as the Xiaomi 14 or the OnePlus Watch 2, many other products are still at the proof-of-concept stage and will take a while to make their way to eventual customers.