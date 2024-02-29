MWC 2024: Google's Pixel 8 announced the 'best smartphone' of 2023. All you need to know
Google achieves first 'Phone of the Year' award with Pixel 8 at MWC 2023, offering impressive features like 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and extended software support.
In good news for Google, its Pixel 8 smartphone has won the 2023 Phone of the Year award at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The award was presented by the GSMA, which hosts the Global Mobile Awards at MWC every year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message