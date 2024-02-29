In good news for Google, its Pixel 8 smartphone has won the 2023 Phone of the Year award at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The award was presented by the GSMA, which hosts the Global Mobile Awards at MWC every year.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Google Pixel 8 won the 2023 Phone of the Year award over many other competitors, including the iPhone 15 Pro series, OnePlus Open, Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Notably, the best smartphone award was won by Apple's iPhone 14 Pro in 2023 and iPhone 13 Pro in 2022, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra won the award in 2021. This is the first time that Google has won this prestigious award.

The Google Pixel 8 brings many improvements over its predecessors, including brand new artificial intelligence features and the addition of the new Tensor G3 chipset.

Google Pixel 8 Specifications:

The Google Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch Actual display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 428 ppi pixel density. Pixel 8's screen supports an impressive 2000 nits of peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and the back.

The Google Pixel 8 delivers a strong camera performance, featuring a 50MP PD wide primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10.5MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,575mAh battery that facilitates fast charging. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 maintains beloved features from its predecessor, such as Qi wireless charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 8 runs on the Tensor G3 processor, offering both speed and improved efficiency compared to its forerunner, the Tensor G2. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and provides storage choices of up to 256GB.

The Google Pixel 8 comes preloaded with the latest Android 14 operating system. Google has significantly extended its software support, committing to providing up to seven years of security patches and major Android OS updates, meaning the smartphone will be updated till Android 21.

