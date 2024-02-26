Honor has launched the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona. The smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Honor Magic 6 Pro was previously launched in the Chinese market and will now be available in global markets.

Honor Magic 6 Pro specifications:

Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and 4320Hz of PWM Dimming. Honor says that NanoCrystal Shield protects its latest smartphone glass which is supposed to be 10 times more drop-resistant than the normal glass. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 750 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks.

The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on the company's proprietary MagicOS 8 custom skin based on the latest Android 14 operating system.

In terms of optics, the Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 180MP periscope telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide angle lens. Moreover, there is also a 50MP selfie shooter to the front in order to handle all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

The premium smartphone houses a 5,600mAh battery which can be fast charged via an 80W fast charger and a 66W wireless charger. The phone also comes with support for 5W reverse wired charging.

Honor Magic 6 Pro pricing:

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is priced at 1299 Euros (around ₹1,16,000) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant and 2699 Euros (around ₹2,42,000) for the 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant. The phone will be available for pre-reservations from February 25 onwards in UK and Europe and will go on sale in Europe from March 18 onwards.

