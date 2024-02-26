MWC 2024: Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched globally. Expected price, specs and more
Honor Magic 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is paired with Adreno 750GPU. The latest premium smartphone has now been made available in global markets after its launch in China.
Honor has launched the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona. The smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Honor Magic 6 Pro was previously launched in the Chinese market and will now be available in global markets.