OnePlus is set to unveil its OnePlus Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, while a dedicated Amazon microsite for the smartwatch reveals that it will launch in India alongside its global launch today. In a departure from the square design of the previous generation OnePlus Watch, the latest smartwatch will feature a circular design on the front and will run on Google's WearOS.

OnePlus Watch 2 price in India:

According to tipster Ishan, the Indian version of the OnePlus Watch 2 will start at ₹24,999, while the US version will start at $299 and the UK and EU versions will start at £299 and €329 respectively.

The Chinese tech company has already confirmed that the OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colour variants. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus Watch 2 will feature a stainless steel case and sapphire crystal watch face, while promising up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart mode.

Earlier reports suggested that the OnePlus Watch 2 could feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, along with a larger 402 mAh battery and support for 10W charging. The smartwatch is likely to have IP68 dust and water protection along with all the necessary connectivity options such as Bluetooth 2.4Ghz/2Ghz, Wi-Fi and GPS. The smartwatch is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset with support for 1GB of RAM. The global version of the OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to run on Google's WearOS 4.

How to pre-reserve the OnePlus Watch 2 in India?

OnePlus enthusiasts can buy a pre-reserve pass for the OnePlus Watch 2 by paying ₹99 on the official website: OnePlus.in. The pass will help users get a discount of ₹1,000 on purchasing the latest smartwatch along with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

How to watch the live-stream for OnePlus Watch 2?

The OnePlus Watch 2 livestream will begin at 8:30pm (IST), and can be watched on the company's official YouTube channel or other social media handles. We'll also be embedding a direct streaming link below, as soon as it becomes available.

