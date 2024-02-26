MWC 2024: OnePlus Watch 2 to launch today. Expected price, specs and live-stream details and more
OnePlus Watch 2 will come in a stainless steel chasis and a sapphir crystal watch face while promising up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart mode. The smartwatch will be launched at MWC 2024 in Barcelona today.
OnePlus is set to unveil its OnePlus Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, while a dedicated Amazon microsite for the smartwatch reveals that it will launch in India alongside its global launch today. In a departure from the square design of the previous generation OnePlus Watch, the latest smartwatch will feature a circular design on the front and will run on Google's WearOS.