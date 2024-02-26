 MWC 2024: OnePlus Watch 2 to launch today. Expected price, specs and live-stream details and more | Mint
MWC 2024: OnePlus Watch 2 to launch today. Expected price, specs and live-stream details and more

OnePlus Watch 2 will come in a stainless steel chasis and a sapphir crystal watch face while promising up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart mode. The smartwatch will be launched at MWC 2024 in Barcelona today.

OnePlus Watch 2 will debut in India and other global markets today. (OnePlus)Premium
OnePlus is set to unveil its OnePlus Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, while a dedicated Amazon microsite for the smartwatch reveals that it will launch in India alongside its global launch today. In a departure from the square design of the previous generation OnePlus Watch, the latest smartwatch will feature a circular design on the front and will run on Google's WearOS.

OnePlus Watch 2 price in India:

According to tipster Ishan, the Indian version of the OnePlus Watch 2 will start at 24,999, while the US version will start at $299 and the UK and EU versions will start at £299 and €329 respectively.

The Chinese tech company has already confirmed that the OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colour variants. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus Watch 2 will feature a stainless steel case and sapphire crystal watch face, while promising up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart mode.

Earlier reports suggested that the OnePlus Watch 2 could feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, along with a larger 402 mAh battery and support for 10W charging. The smartwatch is likely to have IP68 dust and water protection along with all the necessary connectivity options such as Bluetooth 2.4Ghz/2Ghz, Wi-Fi and GPS. The smartwatch is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset with support for 1GB of RAM. The global version of the OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to run on Google's WearOS 4.

How to pre-reserve the OnePlus Watch 2 in India? 

OnePlus enthusiasts can buy a pre-reserve pass for the OnePlus Watch 2 by paying 99 on the official website: OnePlus.in. The pass will help users get a discount of 1,000 on purchasing the latest smartwatch along with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

How to watch the live-stream for OnePlus Watch 2?

The OnePlus Watch 2 livestream will begin at 8:30pm (IST), and can be watched on the company's official YouTube channel or other social media handles. We'll also be embedding a direct streaming link below, as soon as it becomes available.

 

Published: 26 Feb 2024, 08:22 AM IST
