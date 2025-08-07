Need a laptop now? Asus now delivers via Swiggy Instamart in THESE 6 cities

Asus partners with Swiggy Instamart to deliver laptops in just 10 minutes
Taiwanese electronics maker Asus has announced a partnership with Swiggy Instamart to tap into the quick commerce market by delivering its consumer and gaming laptops in just 10 minutes. These laptops can now be purchased on Swiggy Instamart in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, with prices starting at ₹33,990.
Asus says that quick commerce now accounts for over 30% of urban tech shoppers in India, and the company aims to capitalize on this trend by offering instant laptop delivery in metro cities, where delivery speed is becoming a key buying factor.
Towards the end of last year, Asus had introduced its accessories lineup on quick commerce platforms, and now the company is aiming to offer its complete product range on Instamart. This means if you're purchasing a laptop through Instamart, you’ll also have the option to buy a compatible mouse, keyboard or other accessories from Asus alongside.
Asus is bringing two of its consumer notebook laptops and one gaming laptop to Swiggy Instamart. The specifications and prices of these laptops are listed below
|Model
|Specifications
|Price
|Consumer Notebook
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15 AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) E1504FA-NJ130WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Mixed Black, 1.63 Kg, With MS Office)
|₹33,990
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X1504VA-NJ1765WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Cool Silver, 1.7 Kg, With MS Office)
|₹50,990
|TUF Gaming F16
|Intel Core5/ RTX3050A- 4GB/ DDR4 16GB/ 512GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD/ FHD+ 16:10 (1920 x 1200, WUXGA)/16-inch/144Hz/ Backlit Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB With Copilot key 56WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion/ Windows 11 Home/ OFFICE HOME 2024 & M365 BASIC 1 Year/ / McAfee® 1 year/ Mecha Gray
|₹74,990
