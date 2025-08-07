Need a laptop now? Asus now delivers via Swiggy Instamart in THESE 6 cities

Asus partners with Swiggy Instamart to deliver laptops in just 10 minutes

Taiwanese electronics maker Asus has announced a partnership with Swiggy Instamart to tap into the quick commerce market by delivering its consumer and gaming laptops in just 10 minutes. These laptops can now be purchased on Swiggy Instamart in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, with prices starting at ₹33,990.

Asus says that quick commerce now accounts for over 30% of urban tech shoppers in India, and the company aims to capitalize on this trend by offering instant laptop delivery in metro cities, where delivery speed is becoming a key buying factor.

Towards the end of last year, Asus had introduced its accessories lineup on quick commerce platforms, and now the company is aiming to offer its complete product range on Instamart. This means if you're purchasing a laptop through Instamart, you’ll also have the option to buy a compatible mouse, keyboard or other accessories from Asus alongside.

Asus laptops available on Swiggy Instamart: Asus is bringing two of its consumer notebook laptops and one gaming laptop to Swiggy Instamart. The specifications and prices of these laptops are listed below