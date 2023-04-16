Need a Social-Media Detox? Start With an Analog Watch

“LIKE MOST millennials, I’m addicted to my phone," said Hannah Baxter. The Brooklyn writer and brand consultant, 33, has lately been trying to cut down on her screen time, so she bought an analog watch—specifically a 1979 Rolex Lady-Datejust. It keeps her sufficiently apprised of the time without assaulting her with notifications. “That I have one less reason to pull [my phone] out of my pocket is a relief," she said.