Need a Social-Media Detox? Start With an Analog Watch

Need a Social-Media Detox? Start With an Analog Watch4 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:18 AM IST
- More women are using old-school timepieces, not phones or smartwatches, to check the hour. Some are emulating Rihanna. Others see it as self-care. Could taking your wrist offline lead to inner peace?
“LIKE MOST millennials, I’m addicted to my phone," said Hannah Baxter. The Brooklyn writer and brand consultant, 33, has lately been trying to cut down on her screen time, so she bought an analog watch—specifically a 1979 Rolex Lady-Datejust. It keeps her sufficiently apprised of the time without assaulting her with notifications. “That I have one less reason to pull [my phone] out of my pocket is a relief," she said.
